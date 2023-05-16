Police DAV Public School Patiala

National Technology Day was celebrated at the school. A special assembly was organised by Pansy House in which Navjot Kaur from Class VII delivered a speech highlighting the history and significance of this day. Principal Mohit Chug guided the students to recognise the contributions of scientists, engineers and innovators who have made significant contributions to India's technological advancements.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit
Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...
No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah
Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...
Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead
Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana