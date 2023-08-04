Police DAV Public School, Patiala

International Tiger Day was celebrated at the school earlier this week. A special assembly was organised by Pansy House on the occasion. Relevant video highlighting the history and importance of this day was shared with the students. The global celebration of International Tiger Day allows people from all corners of the world to come together and raise awareness about the plight of tigers. The main purpose of this day is to bring attention to the drastic decline in wild tiger populations, which has pushed them to the edge of extinction. School Principal, Mohit Chug guided the students and said, “By working together globally we can make a positive impact on tiger populations and ensure the survival of these iconic big cats in the wild.”
