Police DAV Public School, Patiala

The investiture ceremony was held at the school. In pursuit of holistic development of students, senior students are selected and groomed to shoulder different responsibilities. Students from Class X, XI and XII have been selected for shouldering different responsibilities. The ceremony started with DAV Anthem. Head Boy, Head Girl, School Prefects, Sports Captain, House Captains, Club Captains and class monitors were presented with badges and title sashes by Principal Mohit Chug. It was followed by the oath of the office. Head Boy Manikaran Singh Gill initiated the pledge. Head girl Bhavika presented the vote of thanks. Principal Mohit Chug wished the office-bearers luck for carrying on different duties assigned to them, under the guidance of their teachers. The special assembly concluded with national anthem.