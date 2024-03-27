Police DAV Public School, Patiala

The school organised a ‘Graduation Ceremony’ for pre-primary students in its hall. It is their first step towards formal education. Toddlers, clad in black gowns and smart caps, were very excited to receive their degrees. The fellow students were present to witness the ceremony and to cheer them up while holding their scrolls firmly in their hands. A selfie corner was also set up to take with them those cherished moments. The function was presided over by Principal Savita Dhankhar. The programme started on an auspicious note by the traditional lightning of the lamp and a welcome song by toddlers. The kindergarten and Class I students exhibited their talents by presenting beautiful dances with messages on issues like say ‘No to plastic’, ‘Scarcity of water’, ‘Follow traffic rules’, etc, to name a few. Students of Class II anchored the entire event in a very lively and enjoyable way. Savita gave away the scrolls to the students and instilled confidence in them. The Principal congratulated the students and their parents on the occasion and appreciated the efforts of the school staff.
