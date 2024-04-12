Police DAV Public School, Patiala

The school celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with great zeal. A special assembly was organised in which a speech was delivered by Samreet Kaur of Class X A1. She elaborated that Eid is a festival that upholds the spirit of brotherhood, love and secularism. Some general questions were also asked about the festival, which were curiously responded by the students. School Principal Savita Dhankhar addressed the students and apprised them of the customs and practices of Eid. She envisioned Eid as a celebration and as a means of self-control and self-diagnosis. She appreciated the efforts of students and the mentors of Pansy House to make the occasion remarkable.

