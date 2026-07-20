Police DAV Public School, Patiala organise FIFA World Cup 2026 Quiz

Police DAV Public School, Patiala, organised an exciting Inter-House FIFA World Cup 2026 Quiz Competition to celebrate the spirit of the world’s biggest football tournament and enhance students’ knowledge of international sport. The quiz comprised several engaging rounds covering the history of the FIFA World Cup, host nations, legendary players, records, memorable matches, mascots, trophies, and the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. After a closely contested competition, Tulip House emerged as the winner in the senior wing, while Pansy House secured the top position in the primary wing. Principal Rajwant Singh congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of the participants and teachers for making the event a grand success.

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