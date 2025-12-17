Police DAV Public School, Patiala, organise prize distribution function

Police DAV Public School, Patiala, organised its annual prize distribution function, where students were recognised for their outstanding achievements in sports and academics. The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a vibrant cultural programme featuring songs and dance performances. Students who excelled in Sports Day were honoured with medals and certificates and top-performing students in academics were also awarded. Chief Guest DSP Neha Agarwal graced the occasion. Principal Rajwant Singh thanked parents, sports coaches and teachers for their support, wishing the students a bright future. The ceremony concluded successfully.

Advertisement