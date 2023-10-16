Police DAV Public School, Police Lines, Amritsar

Under the guidance of Principal Dr Vipin Jishtu, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was conducted by NCC cadets at Gol Bagh, Amritsar. An activity was conducted under the tree plantation campaign to make people aware of the danger to life caused by plastic waste. The aim of the campaign was to make people aware of keeping the environment around them lean. School teacher Saloni and MLA from Amritsar (North) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh participated in the campaign and encouraged the cadets and blessed them.
