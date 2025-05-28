Pool party at St Mary’s School, Mohali

The Kindergarten section hosted a summer pool party to mark the last day before the vacation. Tiny tots had a blast as they took cheerful dips in the cool water, splashing around with laughter and energy. The school campus echoed with joy as the little ones enjoyed their special day to the fullest. To keep the fun going, refreshing lemonade was served, adding a perfect cooling touch to the celebration. It was a day full of smiles, giggles and unforgettable memories - the perfect send-off to kick-start the summer holidays.

