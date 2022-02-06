Poor students take up odd jobs, skip classes as schools remain closed

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 6

Closure of schools due to pandemic has city educationists worried. A government school teacher said, "Frequent shutdown of schools is giving rise to parhe likhe anpadh (educated illiterates). I know students who were toppers once but have now started performing badly after the pandemic. It was surprising to see many of my own students doing odd jobs. They are delivering cylinders, working as caterers and working at shops as attendants. Their parents think they are sitting idle at home and hence asked them to take up jobs to generate more income sources."

Repeated closure of schools has raised grave concerns over the children's right to education. Teachers also said there was an increase in the number of school students taking to labour work during the pandemic. With many of these schools set to be used as venues for elections, several objections have also been raised against the government’s decision. The schools are set to remain closed till February 8.

Karnail Phillaur, a teacher at the Government High School, Mau Sahib and leader of the Government Teachers Union said, “Schools won’t open but the same schools are all set to see huge gatherings during voting. This is an absurd logic. Covid rules seem to apply only on students but not on politicians or liquor buyers. Students need to study at schools. Covid has already wreacked havoc on the education of children. An unprecedented number of children have taken up menial jobs during the pandemic. Poor families can't afford costly net packs and without them these students can't join online zoom meetings. As a result, many are totally dropping the online educational curriculum. On the top of it, when students are idle, their parents ask them to work. So, while technically, kids are not even showing up for online classes, on paper all these students are still on school rolls and are not being counted as dropouts. This is an alarming scenario and will have a long-lasting impact on education and literacy in Punjab. Schools need to reopen soon to bring such kids back into the education system."

Some villages have demanded the opening of schools ahead of elections and have even threatened not to vote if schools were not opened immediately. As a majority of the students in government schools are from poor families, teachers say that online education for them is not a feasible option as they can't afford Internet.

Daljit Kaur, a teacher of the Government Senior Secondary School, Virk, says, “During online classes, not all students are regular. Many drop out and some can’t afford Internet packs. The teachers are working very hard and remain on call all day to ensure no student is left out. But with pre-boards scheduled for February 14, there are grave concerns over their education."