Poster and slogan-writing activity organised

PML SD Public School, Sector 19-C, Chandigarh, organised a poster and slogan-writing activity for students of classes VI to VIII on the theme ‘Say No to Tobacco’. The aim of the activity was to create awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco and promote a healthy lifestyle. Students enthusiastically participated and expressed their ideas through creative and informative posters. The activity encouraged students to spread the message of a tobacco-free life and inspired them to become responsible citizens who motivate others to avoid tobacco.

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