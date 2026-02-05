Poster competition held

The Interact Club and Early Act Club of AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, successfully organised a poster-making competition on the theme "Digital India", in collaboration with MY FM, fostering student creativity, awareness and digital consciousness. Students enthusiastically showcased vibrant posters highlighting digital impacts in education, governance, communication and daily life. RJ Shelza graced the occasion, inspiring all participants with her presence. The school management thanked MY FM, reinforcing its commitment to holistic education goals.

