Poster-making activity organised

To create social awareness among young people regarding the harmful effects of drug, tobacco, and alcohol abuse, students from various classes ofGaurav Model School, Abheypur, Panchkula, participated in a poster-making and chart presentation activity. Through creative slogans such as ‘Say No to Tobacco’ and ‘Say No to Drugs, Choose Education’, the students conveyed powerful messages advocating a healthy and addiction-free lifestyle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement