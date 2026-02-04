Poster-making competition held on International Tourism Day

The Yuva Tourism Club of Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 22, Chandigarh, organised a poster-making competition on International Tourism Day. The activity was conducted to create awareness among students about the importance of tourism in promoting cultural heritage, unity, and economic growth. Students participated enthusiastically and prepared colourful and meaningful posters highlighting themes such as ‘Incredible India’, ‘Heritage Sites’, ‘Eco-Tourism’, and ‘Responsible Travel’. The competition provided an excellent platform for learners to showcase their creativity, artistic skills, and knowledge about tourism. Through this activity, students understood the value of preserving natural and cultural resources while promoting tourism in a sustainable way. The event concluded with appreciation for all participants and encouragement to contribute towards making India a global tourism destination.

