AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, potted plant family trees

The students of Class III of the school showcased their artistic ability by creating imaginative potted plant family trees. Each family is unique in itself. The students gained an understanding of the most significant concept of the link that family members have with one another through the project. This is one of the best way to introduce the family to children.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...