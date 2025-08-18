Prabhanoop shoots to glory

Prabhanoop Kaur, a Class VIII student at Gurukul World School, Mohali, has achieved remarkable success at the SAS Nagar District Shooting Championship 2025. She secured a silver medal in the 10m Air Rifle - Sub Youth Under-14 category and a bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle - Junior Category. Her outstanding performance showcases her precision, focus and dedication, reflecting the school's commitment to nurturing excellence.

