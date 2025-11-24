Prabhanoop wins 2 golds in shooting championship

Prabhanoop Kaur, a student of Class VIII of Gurukul World School, Mohali, won two gold medals at the 60th Punjab State NR Shooting Championship 2025, held at the Shooting Range, Phase 6, Mohali. Displaying remarkable skill and focus, Prabhanoop secured gold medal in the 100 m Air Rifle Sub Youth Under-14 category, showcasing her exceptional individual performance. She also won gold medal in the team event, contributing significantly to her team’s outstanding success. Her dedication, discipline, and passion for shooting have made this accomplishment truly commendable. Principal Poonamjit Kaur congratulated Prabhanoop on her remarkable achievement and praised her dedication, consistency, and sportsmanship.

