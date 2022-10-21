Prabhroop brings laurels to school

Shining star Prabhroop Singh of Class XI of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35 B, Chandigarh, bought laurels to the school. He won two gold medals in the road race (10000 mtr. and 15000 mtr.) and marathon (42km) and bagged 1st positions. The event was organised by CRCA (Chandigarh Roller Skates Association) at Capital Complex, High Court road, Chandigarh, in which over 500 students participated. Prabhroop Singh has also been selected for nationals which will be held at Bangalore. Principal Pritinder Kaur congratulated him.