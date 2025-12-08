DT
Home / The School Tribune / Pragun bags Aditya Bansal award

Pragun bags Aditya Bansal award

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:32 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
The Century School, Gharaunda, conferred the Shri Aditya Bansal Award for the year 2025 upon Pragun, the school topper of Class XII, in recognition of her outstanding academic achievement. Pragun was awarded a cash prize of Rs 51,000, sponsored by the school in memory of its founder, the late Shri Aditya Bansal, who was known for encouraging academic excellence and motivating young learners. The award ceremony was held at the school premises in the presence of the school management, Principal, Vice Principal, teachers, students and parents. During the event, Principal Dr Karuna Arora congratulated Pragun for her dedication, perseverance and consistent hard work. The ceremony concluded with heartfelt appreciation from Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal for Pragun's remarkable success, marking another proud moment in the school's glorious journey.

