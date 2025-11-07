Pratap Public School celebrates Haryana Day

Advertisement
Haryana Day was celebrated at Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal. The event began with a speech by Navya of Class VIII-D highlighting Haryana’s glorious history and achievements. An exciting inter-house solo dance competition followed, where participants showcased energetic folk and classical performances reflecting the state’s rich culture and traditions. The rhythmic moves, colourful attire, and lively music filled the campus with festive spirit, making the celebration truly memorable.
