Home / The School Tribune / Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:10 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The school hosted a CBSE capacity building programme on strengthening teaching and evaluation practices in the subject of social science. The two-day event brought together 60 educators from across the city, each committed to evolving classroom practices into a more inclusive, equitable and learner-centric process. Principal Kanika Malhotra extended a warm welcome to all participants and felicitated resource persons Dr Puja Walia Maan and Dr Anupam Handa, whose insights sparked valuable discussion around best practices, new directions in teaching and real-world application. Their expertise and passion for empowering the educators made the event a resounding success. The workshop served as a powerful forum for sharing ideas, reflecting on current pedagogies and reimagining how teaching and assessments can better support the diverse needs of 21st-century learners.

