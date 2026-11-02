Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school organised a Youth Parliament on the theme ‘Towards Inclusive Democracy’, focusing on women’s representation and inclusive governance. The event was graced by members of the management and Principal Dr Tulika Gupta. Students participated in a mock parliamentary session debating the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The Treasury Benches highlighted the importance of women’s representation in Parliament, while the Opposition raised concerns regarding implementation timelines, the Census and delimitation, and equitable representation. The session concluded with a formal vote on the Bill, providing students with valuable insights into parliamentary procedures, constructive debate, critical thinking and democratic values.
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