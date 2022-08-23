Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The I-Day festivity at the school began with the hoisting of the national flag and releasing of the tri-coloured balloons to the accompaniment of the National Anthem. The students also participated in a march-past and saluted the National Flag. What made the event truly colourful was the agile and energetic team of young Pratapians who showcased a series of synchronised drills and yoga performance. Thereafter the school choir paid a musical tribute to the motherland. Director Principal greeted the students on the special occasion and paid homage to the heroes of the freedom movement. Later in the day a Tiranga rally was flagged off and students carrying Tricolour and chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' marched through the city.