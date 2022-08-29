Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

There were celebrations in the school as after re-evaluation student Mahi’s marks in social studies changed to 99 from 96, which made her the top ranker in the district with whopping 99.4 per cent marks. The Director Principal of the school stated that dissatisfied with her score of 98 per cent announced earlier, Mahi challenged the board for her marks in social studies and her joy knew no bounds at the increment of 3 marks. The president of the Management Committee and Director Principal congratulated Mahi and her family on her achievement and wished her a bright future ahead.
