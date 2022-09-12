Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

Teachers' Day celebrations began with the exchange of warm wishes among the teachers and the Director Principal. The day kicked off with an assembly dedicated to the teachers. The assembly showcased a beautiful Kathak performance paying tribute to the teachers, it was followed by an inter-house dance competition and a group song by the members of the school cabinet. Director-Principal Poonam Navet, urged the teachers to see possibilities in students and mentor them to achieve their full potential. She also dwelled on the life and achievements of the 2nd President of India Dr S. Radhakrishnan. The highlight of the day was the taking up of teaching task by "Pupil Teachers". Later in the day the teachers were handed out personalised appreciation cards by the Director Principal. A luncheon was hosted by the President of the Pratap Group of Institutions Ajay Bhatia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
NIA raids places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups
Punjab Police are providing the assistance
NIA raids gangster Goldy Brar's house, another place in Punjab's Muktsar
NIA officials accompanied by the local police ask the detail...
Goa govt to request Union Home Ministry to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI
Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in G...