Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

Uday Singla has brought laurels to his alma mater by securing All India Rank 2,199 with a score of 665/720 in the NEET. Uday celebrated his success with his mentors and accredited his success to the support and encouragement received from the school. School president Ajay Bhatia lauded his performance and wished him success in future endeavours. Director Principal Poonam Navet also congratulated him.
