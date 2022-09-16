Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony Karnal

Pratapian Uday Singla has brought laurels to his alma mater with his stellar performance in the NEET by scoring 665/720.Uday celebrated his success with his mentors and thanked them for their support and encouragement. The school management Preident, Ajay Bhatia applauded wished him success in all his future endeavours. The Director Principal Poonam Navet congratulated him and urged the students of the school to follow in his footsteps.