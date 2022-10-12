Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

Bharat Vikas Parishad Madhav Shakha, Karnal, felicitated and recognised the contribution of the Director Principal Poonam Navet and her team and students, in elevating and sustaining high levels of education in the district, over the years. Guru Vandana and Chhatra Abhinandan was organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad on the occasion. It was attended by the State Convener Dr. Sucheta Gupta, Secretary S. M. Singhal, Treasurer R. S Chikkara, Project Director Sujata Gupta and Dr. Pradeep Garg. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sucheta Gupta, talked about the pillars of Bharat Vikas Parishad: ‘Sampark, Sahyog, Sewa, Sanskar and Samarpan’ emphasising the need of these core values in society. She also stressed upon the important role played by teachers in societal well-being and development. The awardees were the Director Principal Poonam Navet, Meenakshi Dhingra, Deepika Kapoor, Richa Kairi and Rajinder Kaur. Among the students Palak of Class Xll (Commerce), Tushar Sharma of Class Xll (Humanities), Dhanya of Class Xl (Medical), Jai of Class Xl (Comm B) and Samdisha of Class X, received awards from Bharat Vikas Parishad State Sanyojikaa Dr. Sucheta Gupta.