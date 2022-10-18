In tune with the NEP - 2020 recommendations Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal celebrated 'Hunar Utsav' for the students of classes VII & VIII . A plethora of exciting and interesting activities were undertaken by the students. They were able draw forth their creative energy and had a, holistic learning experience.
