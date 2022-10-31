A 'Hunar Mela' was organised at Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal. A variety of exciting and interesting craft articles made by the students were on display and sale. The students showed their creativity in equal measure. The 'Hunar Mela' had a lot going on: there were student RJs who were reporting all day. There were food and games stalls. A flash mob dance was also performed. Rajesh Aghi, Sr Deputy Mayor, accompanied by vice- president Deepika Bhatia, Secretary Sanjay Bhatia and Joint Secretary Poonam Bhatia went around the stalls appreciating the work and efforts of the students. Sharing her opinion on the occasion, Director Principal Poonam Navet emphasised on experiential learning and lauded the intense energy of the students and their teachers for making this Hunar Mela a grand success.