A 'Hunar Mela' was organised at Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal. A variety of exciting and interesting craft articles made by the students were on display and sale. The students showed their creativity in equal measure. The 'Hunar Mela' had a lot going on: there were student RJs who were reporting all day. There were food and games stalls. A flash mob dance was also performed. Rajesh Aghi, Sr Deputy Mayor, accompanied by vice- president Deepika Bhatia, Secretary Sanjay Bhatia and Joint Secretary Poonam Bhatia went around the stalls appreciating the work and efforts of the students. Sharing her opinion on the occasion, Director Principal Poonam Navet emphasised on experiential learning and lauded the intense energy of the students and their teachers for making this Hunar Mela a grand success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat bridge collapse toll rises to 132
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
PM Modi to visit tragedy-struck Morbi tomorrow, Congress seeks judicial probe
The PM earlier said he had never felt the kind of pain he fe...
Enemies trying to break India's unity, need to stand firm against such attempts: PM Modi
After paying tributes to India’s first home minister Sardar ...
No laxity in ensuring delivery of justice in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann was responding to a question on a statement by Moosewal...