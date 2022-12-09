Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school observed Social Service Week to commemorate and honour the memory of great educationist Dr RS Bhatia. The school-houses took upon themselves to further the good work of spreading cheer amongst the have-nots of the society during the Prerna Saptah and they did a wonderful job touching lives of hundreds of people from all strata of the society. From spreading the warmth by way handing out blankets to the vagabonds and the shelter less destitute, to sharing love with the elderly at old age homes, the House Masters and student volunteers reached out to the needy with their "Bags of Happiness". While some children interacted with the slum dwellers sharing with them clothes, groceries and fruit, others visited orphanages bearing woollens to keep them warm through the dreary winters and spent time with the orphans getting a glimpse into their forlorn existence.