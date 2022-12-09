Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school observed Social Service Week to commemorate and honour the memory of great educationist Dr RS Bhatia. The school-houses took upon themselves to further the good work of spreading cheer amongst the have-nots of the society during the Prerna Saptah and they did a wonderful job touching lives of hundreds of people from all strata of the society. From spreading the warmth by way handing out blankets to the vagabonds and the shelter less destitute, to sharing love with the elderly at old age homes, the House Masters and student volunteers reached out to the needy with their "Bags of Happiness". While some children interacted with the slum dwellers sharing with them clothes, groceries and fruit, others visited orphanages bearing woollens to keep them warm through the dreary winters and spent time with the orphans getting a glimpse into their forlorn existence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...
Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal Pradesh
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla today
The Congress on Thursday won 40 seats in the 68-member Assem...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress secures 43.9 per cent vote share, BJP close behind with 43 per cent, AAP gets only 1.1 per cent
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
BJP suffers setback in 3 out of 4 parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh
However, the party puts up a good show in Mandi Lok Sabha co...