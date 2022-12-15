Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school celebrated its 27th Annual Sports Day. The chief guest was school president Ajay Bhatia. The event was also presided over by school vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, Director, Students’ Welfare, Director-Principal and Principal, Sector 6 branch, and heads of various branches of Pratap Public School. The Director Principal declared the meet open after the flag hoisting ceremony and a spectacular and well synchronised march past by athletes. The students got into the spirit of the occasion in a grand way with the oath being administered by the sports captain. A cultural programme was also organised. Students of Class VII to XII vied for the top spots in various track and field events, including 100m, 200m, 400m, 100m x 4 relay races, long jump, high jump, shot put, basketball, volleyball and kho-kho. The ceremony came to the closure with the felicitation ceremony wherein all the winners were awarded medals and certificates, including the trophies for the Best Athlete, by the dignitaries.