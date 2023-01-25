Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

Ria Grover of Class XI (Commerce) of the school has won the Veer Gatha Project 2.0. She participated with a video presentation on Shaurya Chakra Awardee Group Captain (Wing Commander) Varun Singh. She grabbed the top spot from among more than 19.5 lakh entries received, making it to the Super 25. She will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 by the Ministry of Defence and has been invited as a guest for the Republic Day celebrations at New Delhi. The competition was organised in October- November, 2022, jointly by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with Ministry of Education, Department of School Education & Literacy, in CBSE schools across the country. The school management feels proud and elated of Ria's achievement and congratulates her for this feat.