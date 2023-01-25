Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

Ria Grover of Class XI (Commerce) of the school has won the Veer Gatha Project 2.0. She participated with a video presentation on Shaurya Chakra Awardee Group Captain (Wing Commander) Varun Singh. She grabbed the top spot from among more than 19.5 lakh entries received, making it to the Super 25. She will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 by the Ministry of Defence and has been invited as a guest for the Republic Day celebrations at New Delhi. The competition was organised in October- November, 2022, jointly by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with Ministry of Education, Department of School Education & Literacy, in CBSE schools across the country. The school management feels proud and elated of Ria's achievement and congratulates her for this feat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Indian man shot dead in US; wife, child injured after three masked men attack them
Police found Pinal Patel, his wife Rupalben, and child Bhakt...
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...