Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school celebrated Republic Day. The programme began with the unfurling of the national flag and releasing of tricolour balloons in the air with the playing of the national anthem. Then the school contingent marching to the beat of drum saluted the national flag. To highlight the importance of the day, a speech was delivered by Piyush of Class IX-A. It was followed by a soulful rendition of a patriotic song by students of Class VII and VIII. A patriotic dance performance by students of Class VIII amazed the audience and evoked the spirit of patriotism in them. The Director Principal highlighted the importance of the day and urged the students to reaffirm their faith in the Constitution. She also exhorted the students to resolve to make the judicious use of natural resources. The programme ended up with the singing of the national anthem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...