Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school celebrated Republic Day. The programme began with the unfurling of the national flag and releasing of tricolour balloons in the air with the playing of the national anthem. Then the school contingent marching to the beat of drum saluted the national flag. To highlight the importance of the day, a speech was delivered by Piyush of Class IX-A. It was followed by a soulful rendition of a patriotic song by students of Class VII and VIII. A patriotic dance performance by students of Class VIII amazed the audience and evoked the spirit of patriotism in them. The Director Principal highlighted the importance of the day and urged the students to reaffirm their faith in the Constitution. She also exhorted the students to resolve to make the judicious use of natural resources. The programme ended up with the singing of the national anthem.