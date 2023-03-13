Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school observed the death anniversary of its guiding light, Dr RS Bhatia. Members of the management, Director/Principal Poonam Navet and the entire faculty of the school came together to remember Dr Bhatia as an exceptional person who always had something to give to everyone -- a smile to the lonely, a word of appreciation for the dejected, a patient ear to the dispirited, a kind deed to the downtrodden and a good counsel to the wavered.