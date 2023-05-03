The much- awaited Investiture Ceremony of Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal for the academic session 2023-2024 was held with zeal and zest. The event was graced by Hon'ble Director Students' Welfare Mr Prateek Bhatia & Director-Principal Mrs Poonam Navet. The elected Leaders' were honoured with badges as they took an oath to embark upon the journey of righteousness and diligent labour with outright devotion. Revered Director- Principal in her address congratulated the newly elected school cabinet and exhorted them to pursue excellence in every action.
