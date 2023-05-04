Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school celebrated International Worker's Day with zeal and zest. Pratapians presented a mellifluous performance in honour of the support staff who work their fingers to the bone, and keep the wheels of the organisation rolling. Pratham of Yamuna House briefed the audience about the history & significance of the day. Students of Grade - VIII showcased their dance skills and enthralled the gathering, conveying a profound message of - Work is Worship. Director- Principal Poonam Navet congratulated and applauded the untiring efforts of the labour force.
