Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

Under the guidelines of the National Youth Parliament Scheme (NYPS), the second edition of National Youth Parliament Session was conducted at the school. Dr Ram Pal Saini, Principal of DAV (PG) College, Karnal, was the chief guest. The event was presided over by Vice-President Deepika Bhatia and Director-cum-Principal Poonam Navet. The session began with an oath-taking ceremony. The Women and Girl Child Prevention of Atrocities Bill was presented and unanimously passed by the house after holding rigorous deliberations. The session ended with students acquiring an extensive understanding of politics and the functioning of the parliamentary houses. The chief guest appreciated the efforts of teachers and students for putting up a grand show.
