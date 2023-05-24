Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

A bicycle rally was organised by the school to impress upon the people to reduce their carbon footprint. Director Students' Welfare, Prateek Bhatia flagged off the rally and sensitised the students to play an active role in conserving nature. As many as 200 students participated in the rally with great enthusiasm, making an appeal to the people to make cycling a part of their daily life and contribute to the fight against climate change.
