Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school organised a special assembly for creating awareness about traffic rules and road safety. Director-Principal Poonam Navet, staff and students took a pledge to follow traffic rules and road safety measures. Various activities were organised to educate the students about the traffic rules. The walls of the school were painted with traffic signals and catchy slogans to bring home the significance of following traffic rules.
