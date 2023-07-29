Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school celebrated Vanmahotsav. The chief guest was SDM, Karnal Anubhav Mehta. The programme commenced with a formal welcome of the chief guest, followed by mesmerising dance and musical performances by talented students, showcasing their artistic flair and ingenuity. Placards displaying meaningful messages related to environmental issues were exhibited in the school. The chief guest planted a sapling. Thought-provoking speeches by students apprised the audience about global issues like deforestation, depletion of water levels, global warming, and others. A pledge was administered, encouraging students to actively participate and contribute towards the cause.

#Karnal