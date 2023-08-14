Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

Class VII students of the school, along with their teachers, met the Superintendent of Police, Karnal, Shashank Kumar, and presented him “Thank you” cards for the remarkable work he and his team have been doing in Karnal. The students conveyed that the city is fortunate to have a police officer like him, who is not only skilled in law enforcement but also deeply compassionate towards the well-being of the people. His ability to balance the enforcement of law with empathy and understanding is commendable. Director-Principal Poonam Navet applauded this noble gesture of students.

