Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

Independence Day was celebrated at the school. Students paid tributes to freedom fighters and martyrs through captivating cultural programmes and dance dramas. Embellished by the presence of chief guest Dr Atulya Atreja, a renowned pulmonologist, vice-president Deepika Bhatia, secretary Sanjay Bhatia, joint-secretary Poonam Bhatia, Director Students’ Welfare, Prateek Bhatia, and Director Principal Poonam Navet, the event was a splendid display of patriotism. The celebration started with hoisting of the Tricolour and an impressive march past by the school’s marching contingent. The highlights of the celebration were the series of cultural tableaux dedicated to various states, dance dramas showcasing iconic freedom fighters and martyrs who laid down their lives for the country’s freedom struggle and a splendid display of taekwondo.

#Karnal