Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

To commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, National Sports Day was celebrated at the school. An array of activities conducted by the Sports Department served as a catalyst for developing a robust sports culture in the school and society. The day served as a reminder that people of all ages should embrace physical fitness, regular exercises and a healthy lifestyle.
