Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

A cybersecurity seminar was held at the school with the goal of educating students about the critical importance of online security in today’s digital landscape. The event featured a keynote presentation by cybersecurity expert Lovkesh from the IT Cell, Cybercrime Division, Haryana Police, Karnal, shedding light on the ever-evolving cyber threats and the imperative nature of digital safety. Students gained insight into the various types of cyber threats, from malware to phishing and social engineering, along with practical advice on how to protect their personal information, such as creating strong passwords and securing online accounts using two-step verification.

