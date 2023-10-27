Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

A cybersecurity seminar was held at the school with the goal of educating students about the critical importance of online security in today’s digital landscape. The event featured a keynote presentation by cybersecurity expert Lovkesh from the IT Cell, Cybercrime Division, Haryana Police, Karnal, shedding light on the ever-evolving cyber threats and the imperative nature of digital safety. Students gained insight into the various types of cyber threats, from malware to phishing and social engineering, along with practical advice on how to protect their personal information, such as creating strong passwords and securing online accounts using two-step verification.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...