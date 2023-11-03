Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school hosted a Mock Session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly. The event was centred around the critical theme of “Rebuilding trust and rekindling global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals for peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability worldwide”. Class IX and X students from Pratap Public School skilfully simulated the proceedings of the United Nations General Assembly. They represented countries like Canada, France, India, Japan, Pakistan, Russia, Sri Lanka, UK, China and the USA. These students articulately expressed their viewpoints on global matters and put forward pragmatic solutions to address these challenges.
