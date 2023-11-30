Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school observed ‘Prerna Diwas’ on the birth anniversary of its former president Dr RS Bhatia, their guiding light, a visionary and philanthropist. Dr Bhatia’s birth anniversary month is observed as a social service month. Students of Class VIII participated in a cleanliness drive to ensure the school campus is spic and span. Students and teachers contributed and collected essentials such as winter clothes, stationery for children, dry ration, and fruits to be distributed to various charitable organisations across the city. Members of Brahmaputra and Ganga House visited MDD Bal Bhavan. Members of Kaveri and Narmada House visited Mera Aashiana and Lepers Home whereas members of Satluj and Yamuna House visited slum area near Sector 32, Karnal. A special assembly was held. The programme commenced with a floral tributes to Dr RS Bhatia by the members of the management, Director Principal, staff members and students symbolising respect and remembrance for the noble soul. Vriti of Class XI gave a speech sharing the life and contribution of Dr RS Bhatia, while students of Class IX presented a play “Classic Tales with a Twist” conveying the resilience needed to overcome life’s challenges.

