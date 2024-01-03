Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school’s 28th Annual Sports Day showcased spirited athletic competitions, marked by a grand opening with the unfurling of the school flag. The march past, led by house representatives, added a festive and disciplined touch. Sports Captain Devanshi administered the oath, emphasising fair play. The chief guest was Shashank Kumar Sawan, SP, Karnal, and the guest of honour was Deputy CMO Dr Sheenu Choudhary. Dr Sachin Pruthi and members of the management attended the event. Director Principal Poonam Navet officially opened the meet, setting the stage for intense track and field events, including sprints, long jump and high jump. Impressive performances in these events were rewarded with medals and certificates presented by the chief guest.

