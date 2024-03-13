Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school solemnly remembered its guiding light Dr RS Bhatia on his 13th death anniversary. He was an eminent educationist, visionary philanthropist and a pioneering figure in the development of education. “The roadmap planned by him for improving the standard of education in his own city and his contribution to society has left an indelible mark on all”, said the Principal. Members of the management, Director-Principal, faculty members and the office staff paid homage to him. The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp followed by floral offerings and singing of bhajans. The Director Principal shared anecdotes and profound memories about her association with the prominent educationist. She thanked the teachers for their active participation in the blood donation camp organised to pay tribute to the noble figure. She urged the teachers to carry forward his illustrious legacy and practise the values of compassion, generosity and community welfare.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal