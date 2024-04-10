Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school organised a session for Class IX students on the occasion of World Health Day on the topic, ‘Growing up in a healthy way in adolescent years’, by Dr Ashish Marwah, Professor and Head, Department of Paediatrics, Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal. The primary objective of the informative session was to illuminate the young minds and spread awareness about right dietary habits. Adolescence is a nutritionally vulnerable life phase. Nutritional counselling provided at right time fosters good physical, hormonal, intellectual and emotional development and well-being. Dr Marwah, shared some wholesome, alimental and delectable food options for the young building blocks of the nation. The interactive session, presided over by Director-Principal Poonam Navet culminated with a query section during which students shared /voiced their concerns and left the venue with a lot of food for thought.
